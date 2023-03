Global financial sector tensions have created new adverse shock of yet-uncertain magnitude and persistence

Uncertainty will likely have an adverse effect in the coming quarters and weaken inflation dynamics

Sees 2023 GDP growth at 1.6% and 2.3% in 2024

Cuts 2023 inflation estimate to 3.7% from 4.9%

12-month inflation rate could fall to 3-4% in March from 6% in February

Is this a sign of what's to come? Or will we get more inflation surprises like we did from the UK today?