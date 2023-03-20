As part of the deal arranged for UBS to buy Credit Suisse holders of CHF 16bn (circa US$17bn) of AT1 bonds have been wiped out.

Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA.

FINMA says the decision would support the bank's capital

Bank shares are under pressure as worries mount about exposure to this.

--

AT1 bonds are a form of junior debt that counts towards banks' regulatory capital.

They were designed as a way to transfer risks to investors and away from taxpayers if a bank gets into trouble. This is a clear risk, outlined in the prospectus. (I know, who reads the T&Cs? Well, if you are a bond trader, or one of the lawyers at a global investment bank, you are paid a bazillion $$$ to do just that)

This has come to fruition, leaving holders of AT1 with scraps of paper worth nothing.