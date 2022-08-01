The $350 billion figure is being touted in a worst case scenario as stalled projects have dented the confidence of hundreds of thousands of homebuyers, triggering a mortgage boycott across more than 90 cities and warnings of broader systemic risks.

In the worst-case scenario seen:

S&P Global Ratings estimated that 2.4 trillion yuan ($356 billion), or 6.4% of mortgages, are at risk

Deutsche Bank AG is warning that at least 7% of home loans are in danger

-

So far, listed banks have reported just 2.1 billion yuan in delinquent mortgages as directly affected by the boycotts.

Info via a Bloomberg report (gated)