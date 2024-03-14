Barclays continues to favour US equities, citing three tailwinds for stocks ahead:

First, much of the increase in valuations is earnings driven.

Even as NVDA has pole-vaulted to become a $2trn-plus company, its P/E multiple to forward earnings has come down sharply.

Earnings have not only justified bullish consensus forecasts, but have exceeded them in recent quarters. The same is true collectively of Big Tech; most of the equity rally is based on better earnings, not multiple expansion, especially after last week’s wobble in markets.

Second is the macro outlook

We expect the U.S. jobless rate to peak at just 4% and without net job losses this entire business cycle. If this is as bad as it gets, it is a very benign trough, especially when an easing cycle is not very far away.

Three, when U.S. equities hit a record high, it is very rare for them to pull back for the rest of the year;

the factors that drove the rally usually keep going. Further, there are sectors and geographies where the upside is yet to play out fully.”

---

A down day today, but buy the dip has been the catchphrase for a long time now: