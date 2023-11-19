Barclays analysts say that US tech stocks are now trading at nearly a 25% premium.

Main points from the note:

  • November’s historically strong start led to substantial multiple expansion in tech
  • This has left the sector group trading at an even higher premium to long-term median P/E than it was at the end of 3Q
  • Large tech names are among the few seeing EPS estimates move up
  • While their share prices are increasing even faster.
  • tech sector as a whole is now trading at the 95th percentile of its 10-year range
nasdaq index 25 percent premium 2