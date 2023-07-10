Barclays does not expect the tech-centric rally seen so far this year to spread more broadly to the rest of the index.

forecasts S&P 500 at 4150 by year-end (previously had estimated 3725)

expects equities to remain range bound

sees full-year S&P 500 earnings per share at $218, from $200 prior

"Surprisingly resilient goods consumption through 1H23 was one of the main reasons why our prior EPS estimate was low in hindsight"

"While the economy has enjoyed a handful of backstops to date, we believe the outlook is still murky, considering the forward path of inflation remains unclear, which means rates are likely to remain higher for longer"

