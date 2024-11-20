This is via the folks at eFX.

**

Synopsis:

Barclays remains optimistic on GBP, forecasting a rise in GBP/USD to 1.30 and a decline in EUR/GBP to 0.80 over the coming quarters. The outlook is supported by structural improvements, fiscal expansion, and relative resilience to tariff risks.

Key Points:

Structural Improvements: Closer EU-UK ties provide long-term support for the UK economy and the pound, underpinning the bullish outlook.

Fiscal Expansion: The UK government’s announced fiscal stimulus of approximately 1% of GDP bolsters domestic demand and delays the Bank of England's (BoE) rate-cutting cycle.

Labour Costs vs. Employment: A key uncertainty lies in whether higher labor costs will lead to inflationary pressures or reduce employment, potentially impacting supply-side dynamics.

Resilience to Tariffs: The UK’s trade deficit in goods with the US suggests lower direct exposure to potential US tariff risks compared to the Eurozone. This creates a positive divergence for GBP relative to EUR.



Conclusion:

Barclays foresees a favorable path for GBP through 2025, supported by fiscal resilience, limited exposure to tariff risks, and structural improvements in EU-UK relations. This positions the pound for gains against both the dollar and the euro, though uncertainties around labor cost dynamics remain a factor to watch.

**

