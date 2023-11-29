Barclays is looking for continued gains in US equities into the new year but are cautious near term. From a Wednesday (US time) note from analyst at the firm, in summary:

lower rates in November have helped boost flows into equities, long-duration assets generally. growth stocks in technology and cyclical in particular have befitted buying from numerous tranches of investors: long-only, retail investors, real money, along with those covering shorts

The analysts sound a cautionary tone in the near term:

Rally looks exhausted

However: