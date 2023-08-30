Barclays on the losses for US stocks this month:

says the August pullback was more due to ‘buyer’s strike’, a lack of buying by traders rather than reducing exposure to risk.

“Sentiment and technicals retreated from stretched July levels amid low summer volumes. Although active managers’ exposure is back down to average, market downside and erratic price action were more due to a lack of buyers than a broad de-risking”

the pivot into cash, bonds and other defensives could suggest caution ahead