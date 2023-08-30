Some other state readings released at the same time:

Hesse CPI +6.0% y/y

Prior +6.1%

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +7.0% y/y

Prior +6.8%

This is quite a mixed bag as Bavaria and Hesse both show a slight drop in headline annual inflation in August compared to July. However, Baden Wuerttemberg follows North Rhine Westphalia earlier to come in higher instead. That won't help much with the indecisiveness on the ECB pricing at the moment but at the balance, it at least doesn't suggest that inflation is running a surprise upwards on the month.