The other state readings released around the same time:

Brandenburg CPI 2.4% vs 1.9% y/y prior

Hesse CPI 2.4% vs 2.0% y/y prior

Saxony CPI 3.2% vs 2.9% y/y prior

North Rhine Westphalia CPI 2.5% vs 1.9% y/y prior

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI 2.6% vs 2.2% y/y prior

We already got the December German CPI data here.