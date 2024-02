The other state readings released around the same time:

Brandenburg CPI +3.5% y/y

Prior +3.7%

Hesse CPI +2.1% y/y

Prior +2.2%

North Rhine Westphalia CPI +2.6% y/y

Prior +3.0%

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +2.7% y/y

Prior +3.2%

At the balance, this should see the German national reading come in around 2.5% to 2.6% later in the day. That mostly fits with estimates going into the release.