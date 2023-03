The other state readings released at the same time:

Hesse CPI +8.3% y/y

Prior +8.5%

Brandenburg CPI +8.7% y/y

Prior +8.7%

Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI +8.7% y/y

Prior +8.5%

Coupled with the NRW reading from earlier here, it is looking like a bit of a mixed bag in terms of German inflation in February. On the balance of things, we might get an annual inflation reading that at least matches up with that seen in January i.e. 8.7%.