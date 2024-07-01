The other state readings released around the same time:

Brandenburg CPI +2.6% vs +2.9% y/y prior

Hesse CPI +1.8% vs +1.9% y/y prior

Saxony CPI +2.8% vs +3.1% y/y prior

North Rhine Westphalia CPI +2.2% vs +2.5% y/y prior

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +1.9% vs +2.1% y/y prior

At the balance, it shows that annual inflation in German states did ease a touch compared to the month before. Collectively, this should point to the national reading coming in at around 2.2% to 2.3% - roughly in line with expectations.