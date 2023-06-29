The other state readings released at the same time:

Hesse CPI +6.1% vs +5.9% y/y prior

Brandenburg CPI +6.7% vs +6.3% y/y prior

The readings are just slightly higher but keep in mind that this also has much to do with base effects. In June last year, the German government introduced the €9 monthly rail pass so that consumers were able to cope with rising inflation at the time. That measure lasted to August and will be a consideration in assessing the year-on-year price pressures in the next few months.