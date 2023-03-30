The other German state readings released at the same time:

Brandenburg CPI +7.8% y/y

Prior +8.7%

Hesse CPI +7.1% y/y

Prior +8.3%

Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI +7.8% y/y

Prior +8.7%

This matches up with what we saw from Germany's industrial state earlier here. The lower annual readings are largely due to base effects kicking in, with March 2022 observing a massive spike in oil prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The monthly readings though continue to reflect further price increases: