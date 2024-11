Hesse CPI +2.0% vs +1.8% y/y prior

Brandenburg CPI +1.9% vs +1.8% y/y prior

Saxony CPI +2.9% vs +2.8% y/y prior

North Rhine Westphalia CPI +1.9% vs +2.0% y/y prior

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +2.2% vs +2.1% y/y prior

At the balance, the figures aren't as high as estimated. This points to the national reading later coming in around 2.1%, which is lower than the expected 2.3% for November. But again, the core reading is what will matter more.