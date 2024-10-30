The other state readings released around the same time:

Brandenburg CPI +% vs +1.4% y/y prior

Hesse CPI +1.8% vs +1.2% y/y prior

Saxony CPI +% vs +2.4% y/y prior

North Rhine Westphalia CPI +2.0% vs +1.5% y/y prior

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +2.1% vs +1.4% y/y prior

Just take note that the readings here are much higher than anticipated. And this is likely to see an upside consideration to the estimate for the national reading later. German annual inflation is expected to come in at 1.8% in October but looking at this, we might see it move to around 2.1% instead.