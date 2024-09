Brandenburg CPI +1.4% vs +1.7% y/y prior

North Rhine Westphalia CPI +1.5% vs +1.7% y/y prior

Saxony CPI +2.4% vs +2.6% y/y prior

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +1.4% vs +1.5% y/y prior

The state figures point to softer yearly figures compared to the month before. Based on the estimates, we should see the German national number come in later at around 1.7%. That will be down from the previous headline annual inflation figure of 1.9% in August.