The other state readings released at around the same time:

Hesse CPI +4.7% y/y

Prior +6.0%

Brandenburg CPI +5.6% y/y

Prior +7.1%

Baden Wuerttemberg +5.1% y/y

Prior +7.0%

This fits with the earlier reading from NRW, which reaffirms that we are to see a notable drop in annual inflation in Germany this month. That should also apply to the core reading, which will be known later once we get to the national release.