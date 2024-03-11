The BBC with the report on this man's death:

John Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years, until his retirement in 2017. In the days before his death, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company.

The Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday. It said the 62-year-old had died from a "self-inflicted" wound on 9 March and police were investigating.

Link to the BBC report here.

-

Quality and safety issues are a major concern for Boeing. In a sense, it looks like they've claimed another life. Hopefully there is no foul play involved.

Poor man. RIP.