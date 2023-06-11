On Friday the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), a business lobby group, said the UK economy would probably avoid a recession.

  • “We are on course to only narrowly avoid a recession,”
  • “With anemic growth rates predicted into the future, there is a real danger of slipping back into recession territory at any point.”
  • forecast gross domestic product will grow 0.3% this year instead of shrinking by the same amount

On Monday morning UK time, a report just issued, the UK's Confederation of British Industry said much the same. forecasting GDP:

  • +0.4% this year (prior -0.4%)
  • +1.8% next year (prior +1.6%)

Citing as reasoning for the upgrade::

  • Falling energy prices
  • reopening of China's economy
  • easing supply chain disruptions
uk retail shop 09 May 2023