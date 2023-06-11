On Friday the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), a business lobby group, said the UK economy would probably avoid a recession.

“We are on course to only narrowly avoid a recession,”

“With anemic growth rates predicted into the future, there is a real danger of slipping back into recession territory at any point.”

forecast gross domestic product will grow 0.3% this year instead of shrinking by the same amount

On Monday morning UK time, a report just issued, the UK's Confederation of British Industry said much the same. forecasting GDP:

+0.4% this year (prior -0.4%)

+1.8% next year (prior +1.6%)

Citing as reasoning for the upgrade::