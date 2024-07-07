British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) survey:

39% of member companies it surveyed expected to raise prices over the next three months

down from 46% in its previous survey published in April

More results:

sales and cashflow improved in Q2 2024 to pre-pandemic levels

share of firms expecting an increase in turnover in the next 12 months rose to 58% from 56% in the April survey

75% of respondent firms were still not increasing investment

BCC survey was based on responses from 4,967 companies - 91% of them with under 250 employees - polled between May 13 and June 10.

Info via Reuters.

We really should give a shout out to Sunak for overseeing some improvement in the UK economic data, lower inflation etc.