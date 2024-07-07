British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) survey:
- 39% of member companies it surveyed expected to raise prices over the next three months
- down from 46% in its previous survey published in April
More results:
- sales and cashflow improved in Q2 2024 to pre-pandemic levels
- share of firms expecting an increase in turnover in the next 12 months rose to 58% from 56% in the April survey
- 75% of respondent firms were still not increasing investment
BCC survey was based on responses from 4,967 companies - 91% of them with under 250 employees - polled between May 13 and June 10.
Info via Reuters.
-
We really should give a shout out to Sunak for overseeing some improvement in the UK economic data, lower inflation etc.