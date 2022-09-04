The Chief Financial Officer of meme stock Bed, Bath & Beyond is dead after jumping from a New York City skyscraper, according to reports.

Gustavo Arnal, 52, plunged from the 18th floor of a Tribeca building. He was a native of Venezuela.

On Aug. 16, Arnal sold 42,513 shares in company stock for $1.4m at prices ranging from $20.00 to $29.95 according to INK Research. He still holds 255,396 shares or 0.32% of the company. He had bought 27,500 shares in late 2021 and early 2022 at prices ranging from $13.81 to $22.59.

He had been with the company since May 2020 having previously worked for Avon and Procter & Gamble.

Arnal was undoubtedly under tremendous pressure and just last week obtained $500m in new financing while cutting 20% of its workforce in a plan to close 150 stores.