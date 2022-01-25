No mention of which cities are impacted and by how much but in any case, the headline in itself isn't exactly comforting.

China appears to be caught in between whether to adapt to a new approach in dealing with omicron or sticking with a zero tolerance policy on COVID-19 cases. They have relaxed the rules in dealing with the virus but if there is a threat of an epidemic, I'm sure the central government will step in.

That said, as much as local authorities don't want to risk a major wave of infections, shutting down key economic sectors across the country is also very much undesirable.

We'll see how things go but keep an eye out just in case.