Beijing is said to be considering reducing its hotel quarantine requirements for international arrivals to a 7+7 policy i.e. seven days in a hotel and then seven days of health monitoring at home. This would mark a change from the current protocol which sees a 10-day hotel stay. The change comes amid appeals from investors, according to the SCMP citing two sources based on discussions.

The move is said to be in order to reduce challenges for foreign businesses, which have met with difficulty in sending expats to China with the strict quarantine ruling in place. If the change becomes official, it would mark the second reduction in Beijing's quarantine policy after a change from initial 14+7 policy earlier this month.

Despite this, local  COVID-19  restrictions are still well in place and with the Chinese capital recording a record number of cases, don't expect that to observe any notable changes any time soon.