After the omicron case over the weekend, another positive case was reported yesterday. So, this adds to those figures. The Beijing municipal health commission is out saying that the cases have been found in several districts and warns of a complicated situation in terms of epidemic prevention and control. (h/t @ Sino_Market)

Broader markets are still taking things in stride but I fear that if things continue to worsen here, we'll see quite the stirring reaction from local authorities and that could be quite the blow to risk assets.