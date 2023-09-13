South China Morning Post with the report today:

Authorities in Beijing have scrapped a rule that limited the listing of prices of pre-owned homes in Haidian district, a move intended to boost demand and prop up the country’s slumping property market.

In Haidian, a district known for its good schools and access to quality education, 29 properties are now publicly advertising their listing prices for pre-owned homes, as reported by local news outlets.

Properties whose ownership grants students free admission to prestigious schools nearby were previously prohibited from listing their prices due to inflated demand between 2020 and 2021. A price restriction was also put in place by the Haidian district property association in September 2021 to rein in a price surge and stabilise the market.

The freeing up of prices has seen a boost to enquiries report local agents.

That's a huge area of the city ....

ps. Country Garden has received approval to extend another yuan bond