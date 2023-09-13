South China Morning Post with the report today:
- Authorities in Beijing have scrapped a rule that limited the listing of prices of pre-owned homes in Haidian district, a move intended to boost demand and prop up the country’s slumping property market.
- In Haidian, a district known for its good schools and access to quality education, 29 properties are now publicly advertising their listing prices for pre-owned homes, as reported by local news outlets.
- Properties whose ownership grants students free admission to prestigious schools nearby were previously prohibited from listing their prices due to inflated demand between 2020 and 2021. A price restriction was also put in place by the Haidian district property association in September 2021 to rein in a price surge and stabilise the market.
The freeing up of prices has seen a boost to enquiries report local agents.
That's a huge area of the city ....
