As a bit of background, the bourse was only conceived two years ago and is mainly used to facilitate funding for "little giants" i.e. innovative small companies. It has faded into obscurity somewhat though amid a lack of investor interest. Nonetheless, 'major shareholders' i.e. one who has a 5% stake or more, are said to be prevented from selling stock amid a new policy that is being implemented.

For some context, these 'major shareholders' are required to make a public filing before selling their shares but it is said that those filings are now being rejected. And that it was not immediately clear how long this new policy would remain in place. Well, that is one way to keep the market from going down. Just China things I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯