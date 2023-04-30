The Financial Times with the report on remarks from Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger.

The FT is gated but MSN citing Fortune provides a summary:

Munger warned of the state of America’s commercial real estate, noting U.S. banks were saddled with “bad loans” amid falling property prices.

“It’s not nearly as bad as it was in 2008,”

“But trouble happens to banking just like trouble happens everywhere else.”

---

I guess "not as bad as 2008" is good!

Something for the bank traders to note.

Munger, Buffett