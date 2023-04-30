The Financial Times with the report on remarks from Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger.

The FT is gated but MSN citing Fortune provides a summary:

Munger warned of the state of America’s commercial real estate, noting U.S. banks were saddled with “bad loans” amid falling property prices.

  • “It’s not nearly as bad as it was in 2008,”
  • “But trouble happens to banking just like trouble happens everywhere else.”

---

I guess "not as bad as 2008" is good!

Something for the bank traders to note.

An hour-long interview with these two investing legends of Berkshire Hathaway will air on CNBC at 7p

Munger, Buffett