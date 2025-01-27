A majority of the US Senate votes to confirm Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times report that Bessent is pushing a gradual increasing universal US tariff plan. FT is gated, but in brief:

new universal tariffs on imports to the US would start at 2.5%

would then rise gradually

would move higher by the same amount each month

reasoning being it'd give business time to adjust

could rise as high as 20%

FT cites unnamed sources.

All we seem to hear is someone will save us from Trump's wild fancies. Then he goes and dumps 25% tariffs on Colombia at a whim. Even if only briefly. Trump is a man of action, even if sometimes it seems misguided. Trump will do what Trump will do.

By all means, hope for the best. But plan for the worst.