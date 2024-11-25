Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report :

In his first interview following his selection, Bessent said his policy priority will be to deliver on Trump’s various tax-cut pledges

making his first-term cuts permanent

eliminating taxes on tips, social-security benefits and overtime pay

enacting tariffs and cutting spending will also be a focus

as will be “maintaining the status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.”

Trump nominated Bessie to head up Treasury.

CNN have a run down of the confirmation process here if you are interested.