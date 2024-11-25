Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report :
In his first interview following his selection, Bessent said his policy priority will be to deliver on Trump’s various tax-cut pledges
- making his first-term cuts permanent
- eliminating taxes on tips, social-security benefits and overtime pay
- enacting tariffs and cutting spending will also be a focus
- as will be “maintaining the status of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.”
Trump nominated Bessie to head up Treasury.
CNN have a run down of the confirmation process here if you are interested.