BBY daily

Shares of Best Buy are having their best day since 2020 after reporting strong earnings. The company raised its fiscal-year guidance and now expects to see full-year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.10 to $6.35, up from a prior range of $5.75 to $6.20.

It wasn't all good news for the economy though as the company lowered the top end of its guidance ranges for both full-year revenue and comparable sales. Comp sales declined 2.3% in the quarter with weakness in appliances, home theater and gaming, partly offset by computing and tablets.

Here are some notable comments on the consumer from the conference call: