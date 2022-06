US durable goods orders beat the consensus and that will help to fight back worries about a negative print on Q2 US GDP.

With that, the worries about growth are shifting back to worries about inflation. That's demonstrated by rising yields across the US curve today with US 10-s up 8 bps to 3.20%.

The US dollar is at the best levels of the day on most fronts with cable down 20 pips to 1.2242 in a sharp reversal from 1.3232 at the highs earlier today.