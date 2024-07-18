AI image

This might be the end of the line for Joe Biden's bid to remain as President.

“We’re close to the end,” a person close to Biden told NBC News.

Reports this week have highlighted that top Democrats have told him he can't win and that the public perception of his diminishing capacity is cemented.

Adding to the report, the Atlantic highlights that Peter Welch remains the only Democratic senator to call for Biden to step aside. He's growing confident the pressure campaign is working. I asked him, what needs to happen now? "I think it's happening, actually," Welch replied.

Meanwhile, Biden is also fighting a battle on the health front. In a letter, Biden’s doctor says the President is experiencing “mild upper respiratory symptoms” from COVID-19. The doctor says he does not have a fever and continues to work.