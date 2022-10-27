From the NY Times (gated):

The United States could extend the powerful export restrictions it has issued on China to areas like biotechnology and the algorithms that power artificial intelligence, an official said.

The Biden administration is mulling further export controls that would clamp down on China’s ability to gain access to cutting-edge technologies and expects to soon secure a deal for allies to issue their own restrictions on selling such goods to China, a senior Biden administration official said on Thursday.

The current restrictions on tech exports are weighing on China, this tightening is likely to do so even further.

Check out that link above, if you can access the NYT, for more.