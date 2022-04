Washington Post (may be gated) reporting. The US Pentagon is considering a range of advanced weaponry including:

Helicopters that can be equipped to launch ground attacks (Mi-17)

Armoured Humvees

Howitzer artillery

Coastal defence drones

CBRN suits

Other weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones have already been provided by the United States and other allies.

