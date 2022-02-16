>
Biden administration says more Russian troops arrived along Ukraine border Wednesday
Biden admin says Russian claims of withdrawal are false
Biden admin says Russian claims of withdrawal are false
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 16/02/2022 | 23:36 GMT-0
16/02/2022 | 23:36 GMT-0
Senior US official:
- “Yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine. They received a lot of attention for that claim but we now know it was false”
