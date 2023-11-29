The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Biden administration is expected to announce tax-credit rules for electric vehicles (EVs) on Friday, impacting the American EV market.

These rules involve a $7,500 tax subsidy for new EV buyers, with a specific focus on limiting the use of battery materials from "foreign entities of concern," primarily targeting Chinese suppliers.

The definition of "foreign entity of concern" is crucial and challenging for the administration, as it will significantly influence EV prices in the U.S.

The aim is to encourage domestic auto-supply chain development and reduce reliance on China, a major clean-energy technology supplier and geopolitical rival.

Strict application of these rules could disqualify many EVs from the subsidy, potentially slowing the transition from gasoline-powered vehicles.

The subsidy will likely be blocked for vehicles with batteries, components, or minerals made by state-owned Chinese companies, affecting many current EV designs.

The prohibition takes effect in 2024 for battery components and in 2025 for minerals.

Automakers have been awaiting a clearer definition of "foreign entity of concern" before committing to investment or licensing deals for EV batteries and minerals. Ford Motor's recent deal with Chinese company CATL for a battery factory in Michigan has become a political issue, with calls for rules that would disqualify such batteries from the subsidy. General Motors, without similar deals, has lobbied for a strict interpretation, which could disadvantage Ford's EV plans.

Chinese companies are exploring workarounds, like partnering with Korean and Moroccan firms or adjusting ownership structures, to comply with the upcoming rules.