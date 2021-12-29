U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to have a virtual meeting today, Thursday 30 December 2021 .

Russia's envoy to the Iran talks said Moscow and Washington were coordinating in a bid to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (the 2015 JCPOA that lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic activities)

The latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States resumed on Monday in Vienna.

There will be other issues on the agenda for the talks between Putin and Biden, Ukraine, for example.