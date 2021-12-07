Pres. Biden is to meet online in a videoconference with Russia's Putin.

Biden is expected to tell Putin that he and is banks face tough economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

The Kremlin does not expect any breakthroughs, and has denied accusations of their intentions. They maintain that their true posture is more defensive versus offensive.

Biden discussed sanctions plan with European allies on Monday support for a coordinated and comprehensive approach. CNN has reported that steps may include a disconnecting of Russia from the SWIFT international payment system used by banks around the world.