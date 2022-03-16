US President Joe Biden just announced another $800 million of security assistance, brings total to $1 billion just this week.
Today's announcement includes:
- 800 anti-aircraft systems, including longer-range systems
- Drones
- 9,000 shoulder-mounted systems (likely Javelins and Stingers)
- 7,000 small arms — guns/grenades
I'm not a military analyst but what I've seen from drones so far in this war has been impressive. There's already the talk of Chinese military assistance for Russia and I wonder if that includes the terrifying swarm drones that China has been working on.
It won't be long until war is no different than a video game with pilots on all sides staring at screens.