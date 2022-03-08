- Announces US ban on Russian imports
- Made decision in consultation with allies
- We understand many allies may not be able to join us
- we remain united in our purpose to pressure Putin
- There will be cost for us in the US
- Both Dems and GOP agree we must do this
- US will share in responsibility of caring for refugees from Ukraine
- Gas prices will go up further
- War in Ukraine is no excuse for oil companies to pad profits
- Calls on oil firms not to engage in excessive price hikes
- Crisis is reminder we must be energy dependent
- It should motivate us to accelerate move to cleaner energy
In markets:
- Dow -152 points
- S&P -35 points
- Nasdaq -147 points
- Crude $128.60
- Bitcoin $38,226
/ EURUSD
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.
