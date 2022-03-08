Biden
  • Announces US ban on Russian imports
  • Made decision in consultation with allies
  • We understand many allies may not be able to join us
  • we remain united in our purpose to pressure Putin
  • There will be cost for us in the US
  • Both Dems and GOP agree we must do this
  • US will share in responsibility of caring for refugees from Ukraine
  • Gas prices will go up further
  • War in Ukraine is no excuse for oil companies to pad profits
  • Calls on oil firms not to engage in excessive price hikes
  • Crisis is reminder we must be energy dependent
  • It should motivate us to accelerate move to cleaner energy

In markets:

  • Dow -152 points
  • S&P -35 points
  • Nasdaq -147 points
  • Crude $128.60
  • Bitcoin $38,226

