Bidens campaign says:
- There is increased anxiety after the debate, but it is NOT seeing a drastic shift in where the race stands
- Its internal data and public polling show the race remains within margin of error in key battleground states.
- It's polling shows Bidens post debate net favorability is 20 percentage points higher than Trump among undecided voters.
- It has a "very real pat" to consolidating support from undecided voters because they are not considering Trump as an alternative
Meanwhile, NBC is reporting:
- Three Bidens officials directly involved in his reelection say that his chances of winning are zero. One says he needs to drop out
AND, US House Democratic leader Jeffries says:
- US House Democrats are united on Bidens agenda
- Not worried that Biden is a liability for vulnerable House Democrats
And the NYT says:
- Some longtime aides and advisers to President Biden believe he should step aside from his campaign.
- They are working on ways to persuade him, feeling he cannot win against former President Trump.
- They need to convince Biden of several points:
- He cannot win against Trump.
- Vice President Kamala Harris could beat Trump.
- The transition to another candidate would be orderly.
Discussions have not yet reached Biden himself. Conversations are occurring outside Biden’s closest group.
The president continues to convince that is a better chance at winning than VP Harris.
- The White House denied the account, stating Biden’s team is strongly behind him. Biden's closest advisers and family insist he will stay in the race.