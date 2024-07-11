Bidens campaign says:

There is increased anxiety after the debate, but it is NOT seeing a drastic shift in where the race stands

Its internal data and public polling show the race remains within margin of error in key battleground states.

It's polling shows Bidens post debate net favorability is 20 percentage points higher than Trump among undecided voters.

It has a "very real pat" to consolidating support from undecided voters because they are not considering Trump as an alternative

Meanwhile, NBC is reporting:

Three Bidens officials directly involved in his reelection say that his chances of winning are zero. One says he needs to drop out

AND, US House Democratic leader Jeffries says:

US House Democrats are united on Bidens agenda

Not worried that Biden is a liability for vulnerable House Democrats

And the NYT says:

Some longtime aides and advisers to President Biden believe he should step aside from his campaign.

They are working on ways to persuade him, feeling he cannot win against former President Trump.

They need to convince Biden of several points: He cannot win against Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris could beat Trump. The transition to another candidate would be orderly.



Discussions have not yet reached Biden himself. Conversations are occurring outside Biden’s closest group.

The president continues to convince that is a better chance at winning than VP Harris.