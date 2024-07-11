Bidens campaign says:

  • There is increased anxiety after the debate, but it is NOT seeing a drastic shift in where the race stands
  • Its internal data and public polling show the race remains within margin of error in key battleground states.
  • It's polling shows Bidens post debate net favorability is 20 percentage points higher than Trump among undecided voters.
  • It has a "very real pat" to consolidating support from undecided voters because they are not considering Trump as an alternative

Meanwhile, NBC is reporting:

  • Three Bidens officials directly involved in his reelection say that his chances of winning are zero. One says he needs to drop out

AND, US House Democratic leader Jeffries says:

  • US House Democrats are united on Bidens agenda
  • Not worried that Biden is a liability for vulnerable House Democrats

And the NYT says:

  • Some longtime aides and advisers to President Biden believe he should step aside from his campaign.
  • They are working on ways to persuade him, feeling he cannot win against former President Trump.
  • They need to convince Biden of several points:
    • He cannot win against Trump.
    • Vice President Kamala Harris could beat Trump.
    • The transition to another candidate would be orderly.

Discussions have not yet reached Biden himself. Conversations are occurring outside Biden’s closest group.

The president continues to convince that is a better chance at winning than VP Harris.

  • The White House denied the account, stating Biden’s team is strongly behind him. Biden's closest advisers and family insist he will stay in the race.