"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said this weekend,referring to Vladimir Putin.

The White House said the President went off his script.

“The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change," the White House said in a statement.

That's the second time he's made comments that sent mixed messages. In the run-up to the war, he indicated there wouldn't be consequences for Russia if there was a "minor incursion." The White House walked that back as well.

The are questions about whether these are real gaffes or if he's playing some sort of game. In any case, his comment about removing the leader of Russia isn't going to play well. For Russians, this will firm up the belief that this war isn't about Ukraine and it could even encourage them to escalate the use of force.

Biden also called Putin a "butcher" and that was enough for Macron to warn the US that it's making a mistake.

Macron told broadcaster France 3 that he saw his task as “achieving first a cease-fire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means.”

“If we want to do that, we can’t escalate either in words or actions.”