- If Russia makes choice to invade Ukraine; the US and Germany are ready to act
- It's important that we act jointly regarding Russia
- Scholz says worked on joint preparations so sanctions can be imposed quickly
- If there is military aggression against Ukraine there will be sanctions causing high costs to Russia
The first big question: Will Russia cross the border. The second big question: Will there be sanctions against Russia oil & gas or SWIFT? My guess on the later question is 'no' but who only a few people know the answer to that question.
Update: Biden actually issued a concrete threat, saying there will be no Nordstream 2.