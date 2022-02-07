If Russia makes choice to invade Ukraine; the US and Germany are ready to act

It's important that we act jointly regarding Russia

Scholz says worked on joint preparations so sanctions can be imposed quickly

If there is military aggression against Ukraine there will be sanctions causing high costs to Russia

The first big question: Will Russia cross the border. The second big question: Will there be sanctions against Russia oil & gas or SWIFT? My guess on the later question is 'no' but who only a few people know the answer to that question.

Update: Biden actually issued a concrete threat, saying there will be no Nordstream 2.