  • If Russia makes choice to invade Ukraine; the US and Germany are ready to act
  • It's important that we act jointly regarding Russia
  • Scholz says worked on joint preparations so sanctions can be imposed quickly
  • If there is military aggression against Ukraine there will be sanctions causing high costs to Russia

The first big question: Will Russia cross the border. The second big question: Will there be sanctions against Russia oil & gas or SWIFT? My guess on the later question is 'no' but who only a few people know the answer to that question.

Update: Biden actually issued a concrete threat, saying there will be no Nordstream 2.