Axios reports that US President Biden was presented with options for a potential attack on Iran's nuclear facilities if Tehran moves towards a nuclear weapon before Jan 20.

The meeting took place 'several weeks ago' and Biden "did not green light a strike during the meeting and has not done so since, the sources said."

To me this reads more like contingency planning in case Iran decided to take advantage of the lame duck session than any real steps toward conflict.

The report also ominously says this:

Iran increased its Uranium enrichment to 60%, close enough to the 90% level needed to produce a nuclear weapon that Iran's advanced centrifuges could accomplish it in a matter of days.

Then it goes on to warn that it would take at least a year to develop a warhead.

It will be interesting to see how Trump deals with Iran.