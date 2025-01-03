If you've been following this for some time, this is no surprise. But this puts to an end the drawn out and contentious proposal involving $14.9 billion. For some context, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) deferred their decision on the approving the acquisition to Joe Biden. Hence, the president has the final say here.

From before:

As much as this might cause some tension in US-Japan relations, it is important to remember who is wearing the pants in the relationship. So, no harm will be done in that sense.

The Nikkei is closed for trading today amid a Japanese holiday but US steel saw its shares down over 4% yesterday.