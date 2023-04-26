Pres. Biden says that he is happy to meet with US House Speaker McCarthy, but not on whether the debt limit gets extended. That is not negotiable.

Meanwhile the Republican debt ceiling bill is advancing in the U.S. House toward the patent possibly a vote.

The House Republicans have introduced a debt ceiling bill called the Republicans' Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023.

Here are the major provisions:

The House Republican leaders are aiming to pass the bill and enter negotiations with President Biden and congressional Democrats over spending. The bill's provisions and potential success are subjects of ongoing debate and discussions among lawmakers.