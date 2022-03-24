The Washington Post on what to expect, citing three U.S. officials familiar with the plan.

expected to announce a major initiative to direct shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe

part of a broader effort to help reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, according to

The announcement, a dramatic effort to deprive Russia of leverage as it continues to batter Ukraine, would mark an unusual move to reorder the world’s energy flow — a shift that could have an impact long after the war is over. It comes as European officials have asked the United States to do more to help them cut their reliance on Russia for oil and natural gas.

Biden is also expected to announce additional sanctions against Moscow, as well as a crackdown on evasions of the current sanctions.

